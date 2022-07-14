Uber faces lawsuit by hundreds of women claiming assaults by drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber is facing a lawsuit from more than 500 women claiming they were assaulted by drivers.

A complaint filed Wednesday in San Francisco asserted the women were kidnapped, sexually assaulted and in some cases beaten or raped.

The suit also claims Uber was aware of the attacks as early as 2014 and failed to act to protect passengers.

KPIX 5 reached out to Uber for a response regarding the lawsuit and have yet to hear back.