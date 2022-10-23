Watch CBS News
U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season

BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. 

Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. 

Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. 

There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. 

On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. 

For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

