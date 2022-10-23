U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season

BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches.

A U.S. Postal Service mailman. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release.

Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release.

There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.