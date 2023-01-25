Watch CBS News
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 positions in Northern California

OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.

The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.

Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is to 2,400 new employees in California.

"There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service," said District Manager Jagdeep Grewal in a prepared statement. "This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public."  

The USPS said it has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:

• Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
• Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
• Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators
• Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

The following East Bay post office locations will participate in the job fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

FACILITY

ADDRESS

Oakland Civic Center

201 13th Street, Oakland

Oakland Processing & Dist. Center

1675 7th Street, Oakland, CA

Oakland Airport Station

8495 Pardee Drive, Oakland

Oakland W. Grand Carrier Annex

577 West Grand Avenue, Oakland

Fremont

37010 Dusterberry Way, Fremont

Hayward

24833 Santa Clara Street, Hayward

Union City

33170 Alvarado Niles Road, Union City

Concord

2121 Meridian Park Blvd, Concord

Walnut Creek

2070 N Broadway, Walnut Creek

Danville

2605 Camino Tassajara, Danville

Emeryville  

1585 62nd Street, Emeryville  

Berkeley

2000 Allston Way, Berkeley

Richmond

1025 Nevin Avenue, Richmond

Vallejo PO

2635 Napa Street, Vallejo

North Coast, North Bay, SF and South Bay locations participating, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

FACILITY

ADDRESS

Arcata

799 H Street, Arcata

Fort Bragg

203 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg

San Francisco

1300 Evans Ave., San Francisco

San Jose

1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose

Santa Cruz

850 Front St., Santa Cruz

Corte Madera

7 Pixley Ave., Corte Madera

Belvedere-Tiburon

6 Beach Road, Belvedere Tiburon

Sausalito

150 Harbor Drive, Sausalito

San Anselmo

121 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo

Half Moon Bay

500 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay

Pacifica

50 Manor Drive, Pacifica

Aptos

500 Cathedral Drive, Aptos

Capitola

826 Bay Ave.

Watsonville 

225 Main Street, Watsonville

Scotts Valley

241 Kings Village Drive, Sausalito

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers or by scanning the following QR code:

According to the USPS, online applicants will be guided through the entire process by USPS staff while submitting their applications.

All applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED, and must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.

