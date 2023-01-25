U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 positions in Northern California
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.
The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.
Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is to 2,400 new employees in California.
"There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service," said District Manager Jagdeep Grewal in a prepared statement. "This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public."
The USPS said it has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:
• Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
• Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
• Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators
• Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician
The following East Bay post office locations will participate in the job fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
FACILITY
ADDRESS
Oakland Civic Center
201 13th Street, Oakland
Oakland Processing & Dist. Center
1675 7th Street, Oakland, CA
Oakland Airport Station
8495 Pardee Drive, Oakland
Oakland W. Grand Carrier Annex
577 West Grand Avenue, Oakland
Fremont
37010 Dusterberry Way, Fremont
Hayward
24833 Santa Clara Street, Hayward
Union City
33170 Alvarado Niles Road, Union City
Concord
2121 Meridian Park Blvd, Concord
Walnut Creek
2070 N Broadway, Walnut Creek
Danville
2605 Camino Tassajara, Danville
Emeryville
1585 62nd Street, Emeryville
Berkeley
2000 Allston Way, Berkeley
Richmond
1025 Nevin Avenue, Richmond
Vallejo PO
2635 Napa Street, Vallejo
North Coast, North Bay, SF and South Bay locations participating, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
FACILITY
ADDRESS
Arcata
799 H Street, Arcata
Fort Bragg
203 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg
San Francisco
1300 Evans Ave., San Francisco
San Jose
1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose
Santa Cruz
850 Front St., Santa Cruz
Corte Madera
7 Pixley Ave., Corte Madera
Belvedere-Tiburon
6 Beach Road, Belvedere Tiburon
Sausalito
150 Harbor Drive, Sausalito
San Anselmo
121 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo
Half Moon Bay
500 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay
Pacifica
50 Manor Drive, Pacifica
Aptos
500 Cathedral Drive, Aptos
Capitola
826 Bay Ave.
Watsonville
225 Main Street, Watsonville
Scotts Valley
241 Kings Village Drive, Sausalito
Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers or by scanning the following QR code:
According to the USPS, online applicants will be guided through the entire process by USPS staff while submitting their applications.
All applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED, and must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.
