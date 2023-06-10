Tyre Nichols' family launches touching and very personal tribute

Tyre Nichols Foundation art reception held in Sacramento Tyre Nichols Foundation art reception held in Sacramento 01:48

SACRAMENTO -- Sunsets, outdoor spaces, and emotions cut through in a very personal display in Sacramento: It's the world seen through the eyes of Tyre Nichols.

Several of his photographs went on display Friday for his community to take in.

"Even though my brother is not here with us in the flesh, that his spirit, people can feel that. They can identify with him," said his older sister Keyana Dixon.

Dixon spearheaded the first fundraiser Friday for the Tyre Nichols Foundation. They're auctioning off some of Tyre's best work.

"We wanted to bring the community together, the people who loved him and also showcase his beautiful photography," said Dixon.

"Anything that we can share and show a positive light of Tyre and share with others, that's what we're going to do," said his Godsister, LaToya Yizar.

Nichols spent much of his time behind the lens with a passion for photography. His passion is on display for all to take in and even bring home. Yizar says it's important the money raised goes right back into his own community.

"This is where Tyre was born. This was where Tyre was raised. So this is a huge part of Tyre's life, Sacramento. So it's important we give back to Sacramento," said Yizar.

The money raised will go towards resources for young fathers, as Tyre was a young father himself. It will also support after-school activities in underserved communities and creative arts programs for prospective college students.

"In the heaviness of it all, I told myself that the only way I could live through this pain was to do something to honor him every day while giving back to the community," said Dixon.

Bidding on his photographs will wrap up Sunday, June 12th when the Tyre Nichols' Skate Park is unveiled at Regency Park in Natomas.