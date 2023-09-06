Celebrity chef Tyler Florence plans 2 cafes in San Francisco Union Square as part city's revitalization

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Tyler Florence is partnering with the City of San Francisco to open not one, but two cafes in the heart of Union Square.

It's part of the city's plan to revitalize its downtown and promote it as a global shopping and dining destination.

"We want this to be a cultural impact, make a big difference in the city of San Francisco, and really even from a citizen's standpoint, lean in. We can't complain about it, we can't point fingers," said Florence. "I think it's everyone's collective responsibility - pick a neighborhood."

Playing off Florence's steakhouse at the Chase Center's Thrive City, the artisanal cafes will be called Miller & Lux Provisions.

The Stockton Street side of the plaza will feature an eatery that offers savory dishes like organic rotisserie chicken and all-day brunch options. The space has been vacant since 2020.

The Powell Street side will showcase European-style pastries by renowned chef Karla Marro, who also oversees pastry and dessert offerings at Miller & Lux Steakhouse.

"We're actually baking products in-house," Florence said. "The whole park's going to smell like cookies."

He'll add 140 seats in the courtyard where waiters will take orders from customers. Florence hopes the deck will also turn into a major event and theater space.

"I think we'll do thousands of covers a day," he said.

It's a project Florence hopes will breathe new life into Union Square and help counter the "doom loop" narrative associated with downtown San Francisco.

"I think people need to just look in the mirror every day and realize that we can't live like this any longer, right, with the crime, and car vandalizing, and theft and robbery," said Florence. "I think on the other side of the coin is the positivity in the city."

In the last six months, Mayor London Breed said the city has made significant progress on its plan to activate vacant spaces and make streets cleaner and safer.

At least 24 new businesses have opened in the Union Square area in the last 15 months.

"San Francisco's global culinary acclaim finds its epicenter in Union Square," stated Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance in a press release. "Tyler Florence's remarkable additions to the iconic Union Square Plaza will attract a fresh wave of food enthusiasts, further spotlighting the district's diverse array of dining and drinking spots."

"This is San Francisco. We've solved a lot of the world's problems and created one of the largest economic powerhouses in the world. We can't fix homelessness in San Francisco, we can't fix this problem? I think we can. So this is my opportunity to make a big statement," Florence said.

The proposed three-year lease with an option for two three-year extensions will be discussed by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Commission at its meeting Thursday. If recommended, it will be up for approval Sept. 21.

"Rec and Park is really excited to work with Tyler, he has three successful restaurants in San Francisco already, so we want to recreate some of that magic and bring it here to Union Square," said spokesperson Daniel Montes.

The goal is to open both projects by late October or early November.

"I want San Francisco to be the place I fell in love with when I moved here back in 2007," said Florence. "We're going to make it happen, we will make the city proud, I promise you. And this will be a spectacular location that the world will pay attention to."

The city said visitor activity increased 22% in the first half of 2023 in comparison to the same time period in 2022.

Hotel Zeppelin on Post Street near Union Square just opened its new restaurant PLS on Post. The street-facing space had been empty since March 2020, formerly occupied by Wolfgang Puck's iconic Postrio restaurant.

They are serving up gourmet smash burgers, highball cocktails and classic milkshakes with a twist.

"It's really important for everyone to understand that some of the negative headlines in San Francisco that grab attention, we're really part of a new wave of businesses that are coming alive," said General Manager Benjamin Malmquist with Sage Hospitality Group.

In the Financial District, Holbrook House Restaurant and Bar at One Sansome is officially opening Wednesday in an effort to reignite the neighborhood. The luxe eatery has a unique feature - free-flowing martinis and champagne that can be summoned with a button.

Mayor Willie Brown is among the speakers expected at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 6th.