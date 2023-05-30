Update: 1 dead, 1 wounded in a shooting near Willow Street in San Jose

Two wounded in a shooting near the Guadalupe Parkway in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was dead, another wounded and a northbound lane on Highway 87 shutdown during the morning commute early Monday in a shooting that occurred near Willow Street in San Jose.

According to the San Jose police Twitter page, the incident took place around midnight.

Arriving officers located one adult female and one adult male each suffering from at least one gun shot wound. The victims were being treated for both life threatening and non life threatening injuries.

At 6:42 a.m., investigators announced one of the victims had died of their injuries.

The investigation in an area just off the freeway forced the closure of a northbound lane slowing traffic on the busy freeway. Police were recommending that commuters use alternate routes.

This is still an active scene and the investigation is on going. Updates will be provided when available.