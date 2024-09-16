Two weak storm systems bring cooler temperatures, possible rain to San Francisco Bay Area

Light winds and a chance of light rainfall will accompany two small storm systems breezing through the Bay Area this week, with more summer-like temperatures returning for the weekend.

The edge of the first system brought strong wind gusts Sunday afternoon, but those winds largely diminished as widespread cloud cover blanketed the region and brought very small rain totals Monday.

"We did get a couple of showers in the Bay Area," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dial Hoang. "It looks like the most rain fell in the Santa Cruz mountains -- the highest reports were around a tenth of an inch up to two-tenths of an inch."

Rainfall amounts over the past 12 hours from isolated rain showers moving through the region. Amounts range from a trace to about 0.20" across the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Range. Isolated rain showers will shift south and taper off by this evening. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/NbAfcub937 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 16, 2024

As the system moves south into the Monterey Bay area, cloudy conditions will persist, with local high temperatures hovering in the low- to mid-70s for the inland valleys and around 60 degrees along coastal areas, Hoang said.

"It is going to last a little while," he said. "We do have another system coming in on Wednesday that looks to be pretty similar to the one we're dealing with right now."

That system will feature about a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms and will present rainfall totals similar to Monday's weather system.

"After Wednesday, we should start to warm up and by the weekend we're expecting temperatures to be around or slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year," Hoang said. "We're looking at the mid 80s up to around 90s inland for Friday and Saturday."

Hoang said that while it's nice to have cooler temperatures during the peak of the fire season, the amount of rain that will fall won't be enough to eliminate fire risks in the Bay Area.

"Remain vigilant," he said. "Don't be the spark that starts the fire."