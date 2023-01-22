Two-way traffic control in place on Highway 92 as sinkhole repairs continue

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have implemented a two-way traffic control on state Highway 92 to accommodate work to repair a sinkhole on the roadway and other storm-related damage.

Hwy 92 traffic control CHP Redwood City

The two-way traffic control is at at Upper state Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay.

Crews have implemented a two-way control by creating a break in the median concrete barrier allowing the flow of traffic in both directions to use the eastbound lane with proper safety measures in place.

This temporary traffic lane shift will allow motorists to continue traveling in both the eastbound and westbound directions on while reducing travel delays during one-way-traffic control.

Currently, Caltrans engineers, safety specialists, and other personnel are continuing to work on the westbound lane after a 15-foot-wide and 10-foot-deep sinkhole formed earlier this month.

Crews are also working at addressing erosion which was identified along the embankment placing a rock slope protection on the westbound Highway 92 shoulder.