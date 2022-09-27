Two teens charged with firearm felonies in Pleasant Hill Park shooting

PLEASANT HILL -- Several firearm felony charges have been filed against a pair of East Bay teens after they allegedly fired several rounds at a group of juveniles who had gathered in Pleasant Hill's Pleasant Oaks Park.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office said 19-year-old Alexander Martinezcurena of Pittsburg and 19-year-old Saul Jimenez of Antioch both face a four-count felony complaint with enhancements for the crime of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to investigators, the shooting took place on September 9 at Pleasant Oaks Park around 10:55 pm following a high school football game. A group of high school students were at the park when shots were fired in their direction.

In the aftermath, several witnesses saw two males in a black car flee from the scene. The ensuing police investigation led to the suspects and the vehicle involved. Jimenez was subsequently arrested on September 11th in Antioch and Martinezcurena on the 21st in Pittsburg.

Jimenez will be arraigned in Martinez on September 27 and is being held on $680,000 bail. Martinezcurena will be arraigned at a future date and his bail amount has not been set.