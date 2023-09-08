Two suspects arrested in July shooting in Redwood City Denny's parking lot

REDWOOD CITY -- Police in Redwood City on Thursday confirmed the arrests of two suspects in connection with an attempted murder in early July outside a Denny's restaurant.

According to the release issued by the Redwood City Police Department, on July 8 at around 2 a.m., an altercation inside the Denny's restaurant at 1201 Broadway in Redwood City preceded a shooting in the restaurant's parking lot. According to police, two subjects fired approximately 15 9mm rounds at the victims and their vehicle. Police said at this point in the investigation, evidence indicates no on was struck by the gunfire.

Police conducted an extensive investigation to identify the shooters and arrest them. On August 25, 33-year-old Redwood City resident Sergio Montano Zaragoza was arrested. A search warrant served at his residence led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun and cocaine packaged for sales. Montano Zaragoza was booked into the San Mateo County jail for three counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possessing cocaine for sale and other charges.

Detectives also obtained a warrant for the arrest of his accomplice, 22-year-old Redwood City resident Omar Saavedra Reynaga for being an accessory to the crime. He was arrested on September 6th and also booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases please call the Tip Line at 650-780-7110.