Two stabbed during Saturday altercation in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- Two people were stabbed during a Saturday evening gathering in Pacifica.

Pacifica police said they were called at 5:21 p.m. Saturday after a report of a large group of subjects fighting in the parking lot in the 600 block of Crespi Drive.

Most of the group dispersed before officers arrived but two subjects were stabbed during the fight.

One victim was treated on scene by emergency personnel and transported to an area hospital. The second victim was driven by a family member to a local hospital.

Police say neither victim's injury appears to be life threatening.

Police ask anyone with information about or video of the incident to contact them at (650) 738-7314 or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted to http://cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp