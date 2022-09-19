Watch CBS News
Crime

Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom 11:37

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.

The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District. 

The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. 

Police could provide no other details late Monday morning. 

First published on September 19, 2022 / 12:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.