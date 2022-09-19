Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.

The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District.

The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill.

Police could provide no other details late Monday morning.