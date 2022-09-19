Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.
The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District.
The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill.
Police could provide no other details late Monday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.