Sacramento PD detective hit and killed 2 pedestrians while driving to work Sacramento PD detective hit and killed 2 pedestrians along I-5 near Sutterville Road

SACRAMENTO - Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a Sacramento police detective driving on southbound I-5 Tuesday morning.

According to a CHP spokesperson, at around 6:16 a.m., CHP Dispatch received word of a crash involving a vehicle and at least one pedestrian along southbound Interstate 5 near the Sutterville Road onramp in Sacramento.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that two men and a truck had been hit by a vehicle. They determined that a disabled Dodge pickup truck, which may have run out of gas, had stopped on the shoulder and that an SUV pulled over to assist the truck.

One man from the truck and one man from the SUV were standing on the lefthand side of the truck when, for unknown reasons, an unmarked Sacramento Police Department Ford sedan going southbound went over the solid white line and hit both men and the truck, officers learned.

One man died at the scene and the other died on the way to the hospital, officers say. The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene. The CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The CHP later stated that the driver of the Ford sedan was a Sacramento Police Department detective. He was driving to work at the time.

The Sacramento Police Department tweeted the following statement about the crash:

"The Sacramento Police Department can confirm that one of its detectives was involved in a vehicle collision resulting in two fatalities this morning on Interstate 5. We understand that there are many questions surrounding this incident."

Multiple lanes of the freeway are still closed and traffic is being diverted away from the scene. The identities of the pedestrians and the detective have not been released.