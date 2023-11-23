Two people found unresponsive at BART stations die despite Narcan doses
Authorities administered Narcan but failed to revive two people found unresponsive at BART stations in Oakland and San Francisco on Wednesday night.
The first death was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland, where officers gave an unresponsive man a dose of Narcan, or naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Medical crews took over life-saving measures but he died at the scene, BART police said.
The second death was reported about 11:30 p.m. at the Powell Street Station in San Francisco, where officers provided two doses of naloxone to an unresponsive man. Medical crews provided life-saving measures but the man also died.
There were no signs of foul play in either death and both are under investigation.
BART police also provided Narcan in a third incident, to a man suffering from an apparent drug overdose at the Richmond Station platform about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. The man regained consciousness after three doses and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
