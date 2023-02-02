Two minor injuries reported when Hyde Street cable car derails in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco were at the scene of a derailment of a Hyde Street cable car Wednesday evening that reportedly led to two minor injuries.

According to San Francisco police, at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a Muni vehicle in the area of Hyde and Washington. Police said arriving officers found that the Muni vehicle -- later confirmed to be the Hyde Street cable car -- was involved in a "solo collision where it derailed."

Video from the scene of the incident posted to the Citizen App appeared to show the cable car off the tracks and surrounded by first responders and SFMTA maintenance workers, though the SFMTA had yet to release any information on the incident save for a tweet that said the Hyde cable car line was delayed at Washington due to "a Muni-involved collision."

ATTN: Hyde Cable Car Line delayed near Hyde and Washington due to a Muni-involved collision. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) February 2, 2023

While police said only the two Muni operators were on board at the time and there was no report of injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department told KPIX there were two minor injuries related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.