Two Hayward High students hospitalized after on-campus knife attack

School officials said additional security was on the Hayward High School campus Tuesday, a day after an altercation sent two students to an area hospital with knife wounds.

According to a statement issued by the school, the altercation happened Monday afternoon on campus where a student "revealed a small knife that was used to injure the two other students."

One of the injured students was sent to a local hospital after reporting to the school office, where a staff member determined he should seek medical attention. The second student "fled campus and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle."

Neither student sustained injuries that were life-threatening, the statement said. The statement did not say whether or not the injured students had been discharged from the hospital.

While the statement did not provide details as to whether the student with the knife was taken into custody, it did note that Hayward police officers responded to the incident and that the school was "working closely with the department to support its investigation."

The school confirmed that none of the three students was on campus Tuesday. Officials said there was "no evidence or information at this time to suggest an ongoing threat," but there were increased security measures in place at the school with "additional security officers and staff on campus."

Hayward police were also providing additional officers in the area around the school.