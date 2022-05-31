Two families displaced by fire at townhouses in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – Fire crews made short work of a blaze at a townhouse complex in Rohnert Park on Memorial Day, but the fire ended up displacing two families, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters responded at 1:42 p.m. Monday to the blaze reported in the 5000 block of Country Club Drive, where callers reported flames visible on the side of a four-unit townhouse building.

Crews found flames in the roof of the middle two units and were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, public safety officials said.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire, which caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross and property management for the townhomes are assisting the two displaced families.