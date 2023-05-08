Two arrested in Santa Rosa with meth packaged for sale, loaded stolen firearm

SANTA ROSA -- Authorities in Santa Rosa arrested a man and a woman from the East Bay early Monday morning after finding meth packaged for sale along with other drugs and a loaded stolen handgun in their vehicle, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The Sonoma County Sheriff posted about the arrests by the deputies on the sheriff's Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call from a business owner on the 3900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa just after midnight early Monday. The owner reported seeing two people climbing under vehicles parked outside the business via the security cameras.

Arriving deputies found two people -- 57-year-old Castro Valley resident Joseph McBeth and 32-year-old Fremont Krista Kresge -- who told deputies they were in the area visiting a Sonoma County casino and decided to look at cars and RVs on Santa Rosa Avenue afterward.

Santa Rosa drug and gun arrests. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Deputies discovered Kresge was on probation in Alameda County, which allowed authorities warrantless search and seizure. Nearby, deputies found a car registered McBeth's name with a methamphetamine pipe and a handgun in plain view through the window. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 43.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale as well as additional suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, an unknown drug, and paraphernalia in Kresge's purse.

Deputies also found a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and bullets in the magazine that authorities learned had been reported stolen out of Tempe, Arizona, via a record check.

McBeth was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm in public, possessing a loaded firearm and narcotics, possession of methamphetamine for sales -- all felonies -- and knowingly receiving stolen property, which is a misdemeanor. McBeth was released Monday on $30,000 bail. Kresge was arrested and booked into jail for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She was released Monday on a citation.