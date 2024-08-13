Two arrested for drug trafficking after weeks-long SFPD investigation

Police in San Francisco arrested two people on suspicion of drug trafficking and allegedly seized a total of 927 grams of narcotics, the department said Monday.

Last Thursday at about 10 p.m., police carried out search warrants at a motorhome in San Francisco and two residences in Oakland.

Officers allegedly seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, base cocaine, heroin, salt cocaine and other evidence related to narcotics trafficking.

Fany Reanos-Moreno, 32, was arrested at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street on suspicion of felony narcotics trafficking.

Alexander Wyatt, 57, was found inside the motorhome parked in the 1000 block of Turk Street and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of brass knuckles, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and on a warrant out of San Joaquin County.

Police in San Francisco used plainclothes teams along with state and federal law enforcement to carry out the two-month long investigation.

Although arrests have been made, this case is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.