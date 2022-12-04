Two arrested after drunkenly scaling towering San Mateo scaffolding

SAN MATEO -- Two suspects were arrested Friday night after they allegedly scaled the towering scaffolding at a San Mateo high-rise construction site.

San Mateo police said officers responded to the site and discovered the pair was climbing the scaffolding towards the massive high-rise crane.

When ordered out, one hid and the other ran from the scene, but was captured.

Both suspects were arrested for drunk in public, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

"Thanks to our allied agencies who assisted us with setting up a perimeter and providing air support and additional sets of eyes," San Mateo police said on Facebook.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.