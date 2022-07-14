Twitter working again after global outage impacts users

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Twitter users across the globe were reporting an outage on the social media service that started early Thursday morning and lasted for about an hour.

Starting at around 5 a.m., users started experiencing the outage on the app. Many users saw over capacity error messages and even messages saying this page is down.

While the main Twitter page loads properly, many users were unable to log in, post or access tweets right now.

The Down Detector website reported a spike in users having problems with Twitter at 5 a.m. PT, with more than 54,000 reports as of 5:30 a.m. PT.

The Twitter support account acknowledged the issues shortly after 6 a.m., though the site appeared to be returning to normal by then.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

Down Detector was showing a decline in the number of outages reported by 6 a.m.