Twitter janitors go on strike citing unfair labor practices

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The janitors who clean the offices of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, walked off the job early Monday morning. 

According to a tweet from SEIU Local 87, the janitors are "fighting for the pay, benefits and job protections" they need for their families.

The janitors said Twitter did not renegotiate their contract with Flagship, the company that employes them.

The strike began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Workers were picketing outside Twitter headquarters throughout the day.

