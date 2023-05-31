Tupac Shakur to be posthumously honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Looking back at the life of Tupac Looking back at the life of Tupac Shakur on what would have been his 50th birthday 09:38

Rap icon Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, will accept the honor on the artist's behalf on June 7 on Hollywood Boulevard. Shakur's star will be issued in the "Recording" category. Radio personality Big Boy will emcee the event.

Ceremony will be held on June 7, at 10:30 am

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come."

"Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars," Martinez added.

The "California Love" rapper, who was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25, led a successful music and film career, influencing the hip-hop genre and amassing a global fan base. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and his "All Eyez on Me" and "Greatest Hits" albums have been Diamond certified.

The rapper found further success in acting. He starred and received critical acclaim in movies such as "Juice," "Poetic Justice," "Above The Rim," "Gridlock'd," and "Gang Related."

Shakur was also recognized as an activist who advocated for the rights of Black Americans through his music and art.

A docuseries titled "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur," which was released last month on FX and Hulu, details Shakur's life, including the influence his mother, Afeni, had on Shakur. The series' director, Allen Hughes, will also be present at the unveiling next week.

Earlier this month, Shakur was honored by Oakland, California, whose city council voted to rename a street "Tupac Shakur Way".

Fans can live stream the unveiling of the star, which will be the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame, at 10:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com.