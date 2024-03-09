Tulip Day in San Francisco fills Union Square with vibrant color

SAN FRANCISCO -- As San Francisco's retail community struggles to thrive in a rapidly changing economy, a very colorful event was held Saturday afternoon to attract customers to Union Square.

"So it looks like we invited some folks to a party and they really came!" said Marisa Gonzalez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance, as she looked out over the sea of humanity waiting in the plaza.

It's been a while since so many people filled Union Square. Most of them had been waiting for hours for an opportunity that, at best, was pretty short-lived.

"I woke up at 5 in the morning just to come here! Like, it's insane!" said San Francisco State University student Ella Gutierrez, as she waited near the front of the line with two friends. "I feel like we pretty much nailed it, no? Yeah, we nailed it. We nailed it to come early."

This was San Francisco's Tulip Day celebration. Eighty thousand blossoms created a rainbow of color in the middle of the plaza and, on either end, tens of thousands of people waited for their chance to take home a small part of it.

"Five minutes inside the garden!" a man on a bullhorn called out. "Everyone's limited to eight tulips! You must put them in the bags provided!"

The idea for Tulip Day was born six years ago when flower vendors from the Netherlands created a demand in the U.S. for a product that most Americans never even knew they wanted. Anne Verdoes, public relations manager for a Dutch trade group called Royal Anthos, was remarkably honest about it.

"Well, it's a PR stunt," she said with a laugh. "It's a PR stunt to make people happy to see the joy of tulips. Also make them aware how do they actually grow? Because a lot of people don't actually know how they grow."

According to Holland's Consul General, Dirk Janssen, somewhere along the way the event became a symbol of international cooperation.

"These are American tulips but they're grown out of bulbs from the Netherlands," he said. "So, I think it's a beautiful symbol when our two countries come together and we make the world bloom. That's sort of the idea."

Laura Joe and her daughter Mary arrived too late last year. This year, they got in line four hours early, all to spend five minutes in a garden, picking out just eight flowers.

"There's a lot of bad news and a lot of bad press about the city," Mary said. "So, something positive to bring up the mood, lift up the spirits a little bit, is definitely needed here."

"Colors add to happiness, you know?" Laura said. "Making you feel good. Makes you want you to go out and play, you know? I think we need this."

Union Square certainly needs it. With the recent announcement that the flagship Macy's store may be closing, Alliance CEO Rodriquez said the public must take action if they want the iconic shopping district to remain viable.

"You have to ask yourself, if your favorite store is leaving, when is the last time you came down?" she said. "When is the last time, especially post-pandemic, that you came down and supported small business, big business, any business that you love? If you don't come, they can't survive."

The business climate is changing quickly. Retail stores that were once considered pillars of strength, now feel as fragile as a bouquet of flowers but, like the blossoms, the beauty of Union Square is still there and there are many who think it's worth preserving.