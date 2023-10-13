'Trunk or Treat' offers Halloween fun for neurodivergent, disabled families

HAYWARD - The fifth annual "Trunk or Treat" is just around the corner, marking its return after a few pandemic-related years off. Halloween-themed and family-friendly, it happens Saturday afternoon at The Hub in the Hayward Unified School District Parent Resource Center.

"This is going to be our first event coming back from COVID," says Ria Lancaster, founder and president of Fearless Path and organizer of the event.

"Trunk or Treat," which last took place in 2019, presents a safe space for neurodivergent and disabled children and adults to join in Halloween festivities. The free event picks back up where it left off, offering a sensory- and ability-considerate environment that takes neurological differences into account.

On Saturday, families can wander around the center's parking lot -- stopping at one vehicle's open trunk before heading to the next -- to check out Halloween displays and enjoy edible treats.

"Trunk or Treat" is a resource fair as well as a place for fun. Guests can play games, face paint, get a temporary tattoo or take a photo with Pluto. They can show up as a superhero, monster, dinosaur, unicorn or Star Wars or Pixar character; costumes are welcomed but not required.

"For me, personally, Halloween has always been my favorite, and it's also our son's favorite. We always dress up as a family with different themes every year," shares Lancaster.

Family -- and specifically her son, Balian -- is the source of inspiration behind Fearless Path, a Hayward nonprofit that provides support for families of neurodivergent and disabled children.

"Our organization is geared towards neurodiversity -- to kids, but it's actually not just kids. It's actually different ages; there's no age limit. The vision of wanting to promote awareness and also acceptance was the most important ... and also inclusion in the community. That vision became a reality," says Lancaster.

When Balian was diagnosed as autistic in 2013, Lancaster created "Twinkies Krafts" on Etsy, selling crafts, trinkets and other items to bring attention to autism. Most of the proceeds from the online store went to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, where her son received his diagnosis.

A longtime Hayward resident, Lancaster saw the Etsy project as a start, but she wanted to do more.

She explains, "I mentioned to my husband back then, 'Let's do something that has more of an impact in the community.'"

That ambition led to the founding of Fearless Path (formerly known as Twinkies Krafts) and its designation as a nonprofit. Along the way, she connected with the Hayward Unified School District, which provided Fearless Path a place to operate and staff support. Lancaster and her team got to work creating community-focused events that supported Fearless Path's mission, such as the inaugural "Trunk or Treat" in 2016.

Lancaster noticed a need in the community to take neurodivergent individuals as well as those with disabilities into consideration when developing and holding events. She was particularly aware of the potential challenges that a neurotypical-centered public event could induce for some families.

She says, "A lot of times, people are not able to take their kids out. I think it's also the stigma of, 'What will people think?' That's always a major thing, like, 'What will people think if my son ends up having behavior issues?' A lot of times, especially these families, they don't really go out to events, especially 'regular' events. So we just want to provide that safe space without any judgment or ridicule from people."

Inclusive features of "Trunk or Treat" include noise level consciousness, with a sound-considerate DJ (noise canceling headphones are also welcome); a sensory station with slime and craft-making courtesy of Lakeshore Learning; games tailored to individuals, such as those in wheelchairs; and a "no pressure" vibe, meaning that "Trunk or Treaters" are able to freely explore the offerings on their own, participating or observing.

Lancaster explains, "If it becomes too much, then that's fine. They can kind of just go off on their own space with their parents. But at the same time, that's why we just have them go at their own pace. If they can't make it through the whole event, that's fine, too. So just whatever they can do, at their capacity--we just want to provide a safe space for them with no judgment."

"To be able to go somewhere and do something as a community and be in the community, I think it's priceless for them," she adds.

"Trunk or Treat" is at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Hub, Hayward Unified School District Parent Resource Center, 24823 Soto Road, Hayward. Admission is free. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com; guests are requested to sign a waiver form. To donate to the nonprofit Fearless Path, go to fearlesspath.org.