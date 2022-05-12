Watch CBS News
Truck hits, seriously injures 78-year-old man in San Francisco Cow Hollow neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A truck hit a 78-year-old man who was in a crosswalk in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision was reported at 9:52 a.m. at Steiner and Green streets, where the man was walking in the crosswalk when a truck turning left onto Green Street hit him, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

The 67-year-old man driving the truck was not arrested following the collision, police said.

