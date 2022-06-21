Watch CBS News
Truck overturns, blocks lanes on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- A concrete mixer truck overturned on U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale Tuesday morning, blocking lanes and creating a significant backup.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes of 101 at the Mathilda Ave. exit and blocked three lanes of traffic.

The crash backed up northbound 101 traffic as far back as Mineta San Jose International Airport and clogged other freeways as drivers scrambled for alternative routes.

Crews cleared the scene by 8:42 a.m. and the lanes were reopened by 8:50 a.m., the CHP said.

There was no word on what caused the crash and no word on whether the driver was injured.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 8:24 AM

