Pickup truck driving offroad sparks grass fire and burns near Livermore Friday night

LIVERMORE -- Firefighters in Alameda County extinguished a vegetation fire that broke out late Friday night in an unincorporated area near Livermore.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m., near Patterson Pass Road and Midway Road.

Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Tracy Fire Department responded and determined the fire was started by a truck that was driving offroad and sparked flames.

The vehicle was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The vehicle fire and surrounding vegetation fire of about 2-3 acres was extinguished in about two hours, according to a spokesperson for the Alameda County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.