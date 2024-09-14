Watch CBS News
Pickup truck driving offroad sparks grass fire and burns near Livermore Friday night

CBS/Bay City News Service

LIVERMORE -- Firefighters in Alameda County extinguished a vegetation fire that broke out late Friday night in an unincorporated area near Livermore.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m., near Patterson Pass Road and Midway Road.

Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Tracy Fire Department responded and determined the fire was started by a truck that was driving offroad and sparked flames.

Pickup Truck Burned
A pickup truck driving off-road near Livermore sparked a grass fire that consumed about 3 acres including the vehicle itself. Alameda County Fire Department

The vehicle was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The vehicle fire and surrounding vegetation fire of about 2-3 acres was extinguished in about two hours, according to a spokesperson for the Alameda County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

