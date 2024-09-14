Pickup truck driving offroad sparks grass fire and burns near Livermore Friday night
LIVERMORE -- Firefighters in Alameda County extinguished a vegetation fire that broke out late Friday night in an unincorporated area near Livermore.
The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m., near Patterson Pass Road and Midway Road.
Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Tracy Fire Department responded and determined the fire was started by a truck that was driving offroad and sparked flames.
The vehicle was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The vehicle fire and surrounding vegetation fire of about 2-3 acres was extinguished in about two hours, according to a spokesperson for the Alameda County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.