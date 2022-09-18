Trey Lance suffers leg injury; Jimmy G comes on for 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a severe leg injury on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) lies on the field after being tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Josie Lepe / AP

Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.

With 2:20 to go in the first quarter and the 49ers leading 3-0, Lance kept the ball on second down at the Seahawks 19 for 2 yards.

On the tackle, Lance's leg was rolled up under the tacklers. His teammates reacted immediately as the medical staff rushed onto the field. Lance's injured right leg was placed in an aircast and he was taken from the field on a cart.

The 49ers said Lance had injured his ankle and would not be returning to Sunday's game.

Garoppolo completed his first pass to Brandon Aiyuk to set up a 33-yard Robbie Gouid field goal and a 6-0 lead.

On the 49ers next possession, Garoppolo -- who was signed to a 1-year deal after San Francisco couldn't find a trading partner -- showed no sign of any rust or any effects of his off-season shoulder surgery.

Garoppolo hit on a 12-yard pass to Aiyuk, 16 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud and then a 38-yard scoring hook up with Ross Dwelley -- who started in place of the injured George Kittle -- for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

After Dwelley recovered a Seattle muffed punt at the Seahawks 22, Garoppolo guided the 49ers on a 4-play drive that was capped by a 1-yard Kyle Juszczyk scoring run and a 20-0 halftime lead.

Injuries have started to mount for the 49ers this season. Kittle missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week.

His injury leaves the Niners without two of their best offensive skill position players with running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.

Kittle had 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.