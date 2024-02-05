Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Person killed when tree falls into home in Boulder Creek

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now 6am - 2/5/24
PIX Now 6am - 2/5/24 13:24

One person was killed Sunday when a tree fell into a home in Boulder Creek, according to published reports.

KION reported the tree toppled on the 14100 block of Highway 9 at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The report said the Boulder Creek Fire Department confirmed that two people were in the home at the time and one person was able to make it out of the house. 

The person trapped inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene, KION said. The victim was not immediately identified.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 10:09 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.