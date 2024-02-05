Person killed when tree falls into home in Boulder Creek
One person was killed Sunday when a tree fell into a home in Boulder Creek, according to published reports.
KION reported the tree toppled on the 14100 block of Highway 9 at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
The report said the Boulder Creek Fire Department confirmed that two people were in the home at the time and one person was able to make it out of the house.
The person trapped inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene, KION said. The victim was not immediately identified.
