Tree falls onto senior center in Sebastopol, no injuries reported

SEBASTOPOL – A large tree fell onto a senior center in Sonoma County on Friday, as stormy conditions passed through the region.

Officials said the tree punched several holes into the roof of the Sebastopol Area Senior Center on High Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to assistant chief Steve Thibodeau of the Sebastopol Fire Department, several people were inside the senior center at the time of the incident.

"They heard a loud boom and they all headed out the door," Thibodeau said.

No injuries were reported.

"We are all ok!" the center said on its Facebook page. "Thank you to the Sebastopol Fire Department Sebastopol Police Department for your quick response!"

Thibodeau said the fallen tree was a live oak that he estimated to be more than a century old.

Crews are expected to clear the tree this weekend. The center said it expects to be closed through at least Monday.