Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree falls onto senior center in Sebastopol, no injuries reported

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-29-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-29-2024 09:20

SEBASTOPOL – A large tree fell onto a senior center in Sonoma County on Friday, as stormy conditions passed through the region.

Officials said the tree punched several holes into the roof of the Sebastopol Area Senior Center on High Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to assistant chief Steve Thibodeau of the Sebastopol Fire Department, several people were inside the senior center at the time of the incident.

"They heard a loud boom and they all headed out the door," Thibodeau said.

No injuries were reported.

"We are all ok!" the center said on its Facebook page. "Thank you to the Sebastopol Fire Department Sebastopol Police Department for your quick response!"

We are all ok! The building inspector needs a bit more time to make sure the building is safe and for that reason we...

Posted by Sebastopol Area Senior Center on Friday, March 29, 2024

Thibodeau said the fallen tree was a live oak that he estimated to be more than a century old.

Crews are expected to clear the tree this weekend. The center said it expects to be closed through at least Monday.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:00 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.