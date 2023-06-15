Amid shortage of mental health professionals, academy aims to boost staffing

OAKLAND — Across the country, there is a shortage of mental health professionals. A Bay Area doctor is among those training to be a part of the solution.

Dr. Helen Chan is a mom of three and on her third career. She is now a postdoctoral psychology resident with a focus individual with neurodevelopmental disabilities, such as autism and ADHD.

Her inspiration for the switch comes from someone close to her.

"I was inspired by my child who was diagnosed with autism about ten years ago," Chan said. "I quarterbacked a lot of his care and was inspired by all the clinicians and therapists across different fields."

Chan is now one of 250 trainees in Kaiser Permanente's Mental Health Training Program in Northern California.

The program provides clinical training for doctoral and master level trainees focused on mental health care.

"It's a combination of therapy, testing, and a combination of working across diverse diagnoses including autism and other diagnosis with kids and families," said Chan.

According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, six in 10 psychologists are seeing such a high demand for care they are unable to accept new patients. Seventy-two percent said they have longer waiting lists than before the pandemic.

"The training program really is helping not just, Kaiser Permanente, but helping to create a field of knowledgeable professionals that are entering the field to help those in need," said Crystal Faith Cajilog-Espinoza, Training Director for the program.

Chan said the program is a perfect fit in allowing her to help others.

"This is something I hope to build out in the long-term and hope to do it in a neurodiversity and strength base, while recognizing the real challenges that this population faces," Chan said.

The mental health training program is actively recruiting and looking for future trainees.