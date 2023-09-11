Train collides with dump truck in Redwood City

Raw video: Scene of train vs. truck collision in Redwood City

A freight train collided with a dump truck in Redwood City Monday morning.

Union Pacific said the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Blomquist Street and Seaport Boulevard just north of U.S. Highway 101.

No one was hurt in the crash and Redwood City Police Department was investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.