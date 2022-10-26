Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Train strikes semi-truck in Berkeley near Aquatic Park

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:28

BERKELEY -- A cargo train struck a semi-truck in Berkeley Wednesday, according to authorities.

Berkeley police said the collision was reported at 12:44 pm, we learned that a cargo train struck a semi-truck/trailer in the area of Bancroft Way near the northern end of Aquatic Park.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. Police urged drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area.

The crash comes four days after a person was hit and killed by a train in Berkeley, in the area of Carlton Street toward the southern end of Aquatic Park.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.