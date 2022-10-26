Train strikes semi-truck in Berkeley near Aquatic Park

BERKELEY -- A cargo train struck a semi-truck in Berkeley Wednesday, according to authorities.

Berkeley police said the collision was reported at 12:44 pm, we learned that a cargo train struck a semi-truck/trailer in the area of Bancroft Way near the northern end of Aquatic Park.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. Police urged drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area.

At 12:44 pm, we learned that a cargo train struck a semi-truck/trailer in the area of Bancroft Way.



Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported.



If you are travelling through the area, you should plan an alternate route. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) October 26, 2022

The crash comes four days after a person was hit and killed by a train in Berkeley, in the area of Carlton Street toward the southern end of Aquatic Park.