Eastbound I-80 closed in the Sierra due to multiple spinouts Friday evening

GOLD RUN - Caltrans was holding all traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra as snow hit the area, leading to multiple spinouts Friday evening.

Before 7:45 p.m., eastbound I-80 traffic was closed at Baxter but westbound was released.

Chain controls have been in effect for all vehicles except for vehicles with snow tires in the Sierra for most of Friday afternoon, including Highway 50 and I-80.

