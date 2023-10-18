Tracy police arrest suspect in late February fatal hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

TRACY -- Police in Tracy on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in late February.

The deadly incident happened on West 11th Street near El Portal Street on February 27, 2023. The victim, who was identified in published reports as 50-year-old Tracy resident José Luis Gonzalez Almazan, was crossing 11th Street when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata.

It a social media post, police said that the department's Traffic Safety Unit collaborated with Dublin police on Tuesday to arrest 32-year-old San Leandro resident Natasha Jimenez-Pazo for the deadly collision. She was taken into custody without incident on the 7000 block of Village Parkway in Dublin, police said.

Jimenez-Pazo is facing felony charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing death and hit-and-run resulting in death.

Jimenez-Pazo was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where she is being held on $2,000,000 bail.