Double shooting in Tracy leaves 1 victim dead, 1 injured; suspect at large

Victim of Tracy double shooting dies; suspect at large Victim of Tracy double shooting dies; suspect at large 00:30

TRACY - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- outside of a home in Tracy, and police are searching for the shooter.

According to the Tracy Police Department, on Friday around 7:30 p.m., police received the report of a person who was shot in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found two males with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals where one of them later died.

A preliminary investigation by officers led them to a house in the 2900 block of Fairfield Drive where the suspected shooter was believed to be hiding, police say. Tracy police SWAT, Crisis Negotiation, and Tactical Dispatch teams served a search warrant at the residence. The suspect, who has been identified, was not found.

Specialized police units are continuing to search for the suspect and are speaking with potential witnesses. His identity has not been released to the public.

Detectives have not yet been able to positively identify the victim

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or call (209) 831-6569.