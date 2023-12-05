Tracy man sentenced in 2021 killing of ex-girlfriend, her brother

A Tracy man has been sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her brother in 2021, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Allenray Calambra, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced by Judge Patrick Smalling for the deaths of Valeria and Jesus Garcia-Cruz.

On June 3, 2021, the Tracy Police Department received multiple 911 calls at 2:47 a.m. about a disturbance and reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.

Prosecutors said Calambra went to the house of his ex-girlfriend, Valeria Garcia-Cruz, and waited to ambush her when she returned home from work.

Prosecutors said Calambra surprised the woman with a semi-automatic pistol in her driveway.

After Garcia-Cruz's brother and father ran outside, the defendant shot the brother four times, resulting in him dying.

Calambra then went on to shoot and injure Garcia-Cruz's father.

Valeria was ultimately shot four times and died before Calambra shot himself in the chest.

Responding officers said they located four people with gunshot wounds at the scene, including two who died from their injuries.

The defendant was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was eventually arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after being discharged.

"Our prosecuting team has achieved an outstanding result," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement. "(Monday's) sentencing unequivocally sends the message that San Joaquin County imposes severe consequences for heinous crimes within our community. Zero tolerance is our stance, and we stand resolute in our duty to safeguard the residents of San Joaquin County."

