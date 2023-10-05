Watch CBS News
Crime

Tracy man charged in attempting kidnapping on school campus

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 10-5-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 10-5-23 11:48

TRACY - A 20-year-old Tracy resident was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted kidnapping on an elementary school campus, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Shiva Sharma is accused of going to Gladys Poet Christian Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon as kindergarten classes were being released. 

A 911 call was placed to the Tracy Police Department stating that a man who was armed with a screwdriver had attempted a kidnapping. 

Prosecutors said that Sharma made contact with two children and was allegedly going to abduct them but was chased away by a schoolteacher and nearby parents, causing him to flee the scene.

Tracy police said they responded at 2:20 p.m. and arrested Sharma approximately seven minutes after the initial reporting call in a field behind a Raley's store in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.

Sharma additionally was charged with two counts of child endangerment and the charges carry the sentence enhancement of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of a felony or attempted felony, prosecutors said. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.