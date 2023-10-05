Tracy man charged in attempting kidnapping on school campus

TRACY - A 20-year-old Tracy resident was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted kidnapping on an elementary school campus, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Shiva Sharma is accused of going to Gladys Poet Christian Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon as kindergarten classes were being released.

A 911 call was placed to the Tracy Police Department stating that a man who was armed with a screwdriver had attempted a kidnapping.

Prosecutors said that Sharma made contact with two children and was allegedly going to abduct them but was chased away by a schoolteacher and nearby parents, causing him to flee the scene.

Tracy police said they responded at 2:20 p.m. and arrested Sharma approximately seven minutes after the initial reporting call in a field behind a Raley's store in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.

Sharma additionally was charged with two counts of child endangerment and the charges carry the sentence enhancement of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of a felony or attempted felony, prosecutors said.