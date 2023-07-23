Watch CBS News
Tracy man arrested for allegedly killing his mother

SAN FRANCISCO – A Tracy man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing his mother inside her home, police said. 

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Thicket Court on a report of a person dead inside the home.

Tracy homicide suspect Spencer Carroll
Tracy homicide suspect Spencer Carroll. Tracy Police Department

Carla Carroll, 65 of Tracy, was found inside deceased and police alleged she was "an obvious victim of a homicide."

Through an investigation detectives said they were able to identify Carroll's son, Spencer Carroll 26 of Tracy, as the person responsible for the death of his mother. 

He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

