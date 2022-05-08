Tracy basketball coach accused of sending sexual messages to teen boy

TRACY (CBS SF) -- A 21-year-old basketball coach in Tracy was arrested last month on suspicion of sending sexually suggestive text messages to an underage boy and attempting to meet for sex, police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

According to Tracy police, on April 14, an alert parent notified the department that her 14-year-old son had been receiving sexually suggestive text messages from his basketball coach via a phone app. The coach was identified as (21-year-old Discovery Bay resident Donovan Zachary London.

Tracy basketball coach Donovan Zachary London arrested for sending teen boy sexual messages. Tracy Police Department

Police noted that the basketball program was not affiliated with a local school. An officer conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations and sent his report to the Tracy Police Department General Investigations Unit, where the department's Crime Against Children Detectives Azevedo, Tellez, and Ortiz continued the investigation.

Police said the suspect's sexually explicit messages continued throughout the investigation. Believing he was communicating with the child, London made arrangements to meet the victim in Tracy for a sexual encounter, police said. Instead, London was met by officers from the Special Enforcement Team and detectives from our Special Investigation Unit and taken into custody without incident.

London was initially booked into the San Joaquin County jail on May 3. The execution of search warrants determined that London was also in possession of child pornography. The child pornography charge was added on May 5, police said. Authorities noted that they currently have no evidence to suggest London has additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Tracy Police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6534.