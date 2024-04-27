Track work near Orinda BART station affecting travel between Rockridge, Lafayette
BART is doing track work this weekend, and it will require passengers to use a free bus to get between two East Bay stations.
The upgrades being done are near the Orinda tracks, between Rockridge and Lafayette.
Anyone traveling between the two stations will have to transfer to a free bus. It will cause a delay of about 20 to 30 minutes for travelers.
There will also be a change in schedule for the last nighttime departure from Antioch. The last train normally leaves at 11:54 p.m. toward Lafayette, but for this weekend, it will be canceled.
Westbound travelers will need to catch the 11:34 p.m.
BART said the work will be going on Saturday and Sunday.