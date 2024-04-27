Track work near Orinda BART station affecting travel between Rockridge, Lafayette

BART is doing track work this weekend, and it will require passengers to use a free bus to get between two East Bay stations.

The upgrades being done are near the Orinda tracks, between Rockridge and Lafayette.

Today and Sunday free buses will replace trains between Rockridge and Lafayette stations so our crews can work on the trackway near Orinda Station. Expect delays of 20-30 minutes in the area. Get more details on the work and service impacts here: https://t.co/h4cMaVCp7o pic.twitter.com/mZmUSm7fyQ — BART (@SFBART) April 27, 2024

Anyone traveling between the two stations will have to transfer to a free bus. It will cause a delay of about 20 to 30 minutes for travelers.

There will also be a change in schedule for the last nighttime departure from Antioch. The last train normally leaves at 11:54 p.m. toward Lafayette, but for this weekend, it will be canceled.

Westbound travelers will need to catch the 11:34 p.m.

BART said the work will be going on Saturday and Sunday.