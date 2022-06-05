Tourists plea for return of Chihuahua stolen in San Francisco smash-and-grab

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple visiting San Francisco are pleading with the public and police for help recovering their stolen Chihuahua named Rylee who was taken in a smash-and-grab robbery.

What began as a 21st birthday celebration for Amanda Chapman ended in absolute heartbreak. The married couple from Arkansas went on an afternoon tour of Alcatraz on Tuesday, May 24. They left their 8-month-old Chihuahua Rylee unattended in their minivan.

They paid $40 to park in a public lot across Pier 33. When they returned about 2 hours later, they found their passenger window smashed, their belongings stolen, and Rylee and her crate gone.

Even the hood of their car was dented, and the windshield was cracked, the Chapmans said.

"That's our child. I mean, we don't have kids. We have four dogs," said owner Rebecca Chapman.

"Just sad, and worried, because she is very small. She's a very picky eater. She likes things a certain way. She does not like new people," said owner Amanda Chapman.

The couple had driven across the country. This was their first trip to San Francisco.

"We didn't know anything about the area until afterwards. We were talking to the officers and a couple people, and they were like, 'Yeah, you should have known,'" said Amanda.

Rebecca added that they cracked the window as well for Rylee.

"We wouldn't have left her in the car had we known that she wasn't going to be safe. We took steps to make sure that she wasn't going to get hot, she was fed, she had water, and everything. She would have been fine, she goes with me absolutely everywhere," added Rebecca.

The Chapmans said they had planned to microchip Rylee the day they were scheduled to return home. She's described as gray with big ears. Rylee was last seen wearing a blue harness and rainbow collar.

"We're having a hard time sleeping, we're having a hard time eating, we're just sick to our stomachs all the time because we have that regret of not skipping that trip," said Rebecca.

The couple said San Francisco police told them that unfortunately the crime was not captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

"Probably will never go back unless I get a call confirming that someone has found Rylee," added Amanda.

The couple said it is offering a cash reward for the safe return of Rylee. Anyone who spots Rylee is asked to please call SFPD or San Francisco Animal Care and Control.