Tornado Warning issued near Los Banos in Central California

LOS BANOS – A tornado warning has been issued for part of Merced County on Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for south central Merced County. It includes the community of Los Banos.

A view of the Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued south of Los Banos. Strong wind, quarter-sized hail, and an isolated tornado are possible with these storms. They are moving northeast at 15 MPH. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/eLSqicQSyw — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) August 21, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was detected a little after 1 p.m. about 7 miles south of Los Banos.

The warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m.

It comes as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought a downpour of unseasonal wet weather, cycles through California and the southwestern US.