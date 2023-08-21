Watch CBS News
Tornado Warning issued near Los Banos in Central California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

LOS BANOS – A tornado warning has been issued for part of Merced County on Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for south central Merced County. It includes the community of Los Banos.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was detected a little after 1 p.m. about 7 miles south of Los Banos.

The warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m.

It comes as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought a downpour of unseasonal wet weather, cycles through California and the southwestern US.

CBS13 Staff
August 21, 2023

