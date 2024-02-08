Two tornadoes touched down in San Luis Obsipo County, authorities say

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - Two tornadoes touched down in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The tornadoes formed at Grover Beach and measured as EF-1, with 90 mph winds and damaged some structures, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Thursday.

Here is the official storm survey findings of the two tornadoes in #SanLuisObispo county on Feb 7th:https://t.co/gdTWUpQHF7



2 EF1 tornadoes, first ones since Feb 2, 2004. Also, the strongest tornadoes in the county since 1950. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0sDgEBFDDx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 9, 2024

A NWS crew assessed the damage on the ground in Grover Beach and confirmed that tornadoes had occurred. Earlier Wednesday, the area experienced heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

These are the county's first tornadoes since 2004 and the strongest tornadoes since 1950, the NWS says.

Grover Beach is about a 15-minute drive from San Luis Obispo.