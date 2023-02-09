$50K reward offered in unsolved homicide in San Francisco's Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO – Nearly six months after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco's Fillmore District, police have announced a reward to help solve the case.

The San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday that no witnesses have come forward and no arrests have been made in the death of Toriano Troyonne Carpenter, who died after being shot on September 6, 2022.

Around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers were called to the area of Turk and Buchanan streets on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting nearby on the 600 block of Larch Way, but there was no sign of the victim.

Several minutes later, the responding officers were told that a man, later identified as Carpernter, was dropped off at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

21-year-old Toriano Troyonne Carpenter was fatally shot in San Francisco's Fillmore District on September 6, 2022. San Francisco Police Department

Despite lifesaving efforts from medical staff, police said Carpenter succumbed to his injuries on September 8.

SFPD has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Police are urging anyone with information about Carpenter's death to contact San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145. Information can also be sent to the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."