Watch CBS News
Crime

Tip leads to arrest of suspect with 43 fraudulent debit cards in Rohnert Park

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 12-3-23
PIX Now morning edition 12-3-23 09:25

A tip about a suspicious person using debit cards before sunrise at a Rohnert Park bank led to the arrest of a man with 43 fraudulent debit cards, police said Saturday.

Police said they received a tip about 6:40 a.m. Friday that someone was using fraudulent debit cards at a bank in the 200 block of Rohnert Park Expressway.

Police said Antonio Kronidis was stopped in a vehicle departing the area. In addition to the debit cards, he was found to have more than $3,000 in cash, according to police. 

Kronidis was accused of identity theft, fraudulent use of an access card, grand theft and conspiracy, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a statement. 

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail with bond set at $250,000.

Kronidis is a suspect in over a dozen previous cases across California involving fraudulent transactions, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Ramirez at 707-588-3597.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 8:18 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.