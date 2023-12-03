Tip leads to arrest of suspect with 43 fraudulent debit cards in Rohnert Park

A tip about a suspicious person using debit cards before sunrise at a Rohnert Park bank led to the arrest of a man with 43 fraudulent debit cards, police said Saturday.

Police said they received a tip about 6:40 a.m. Friday that someone was using fraudulent debit cards at a bank in the 200 block of Rohnert Park Expressway.

Police said Antonio Kronidis was stopped in a vehicle departing the area. In addition to the debit cards, he was found to have more than $3,000 in cash, according to police.

Kronidis was accused of identity theft, fraudulent use of an access card, grand theft and conspiracy, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail with bond set at $250,000.

Kronidis is a suspect in over a dozen previous cases across California involving fraudulent transactions, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Ramirez at 707-588-3597.