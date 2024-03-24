3 wounded in Oakland shooting Sunday morning

OAKLAND -- Three people were shot in Oakland on Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched just after 7:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of 47th Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found three victims with gunshot wounds as well as other evidence of the shootings.

Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel responded to offer victims medical assistance. All three victims were transported to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the victims and the shooter were involved in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting.

Police said anyone with information can contact police at (510) 238-3426.