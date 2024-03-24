Watch CBS News
Crime

3 wounded in Oakland shooting Sunday morning

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 3-24-24
PIX Now morning edition 3-24-24 11:14

OAKLAND -- Three people were shot in Oakland on Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched just after 7:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of 47th Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found three victims with gunshot wounds as well as other evidence of the shootings.

Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel responded to offer victims medical assistance. All three victims were transported to an area hospital and were listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the victims and the shooter were involved in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting.

Police said anyone with information can contact police at (510) 238-3426.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 3:47 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.