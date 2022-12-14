Three suspected gang members arrested in connection to San Bruno shootout

SAN BRUNO - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday.

On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched to the 700 block of Kains Avenue on a report of a shooting.

While responding to the call, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Two males in the car had been victims of the shooting, police said, and one had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation found that the victims had been ambushed by multiple armed suspects who had been laying in wait outside of a local business. Dozens of shots were fired at the victims and one of the victims fired back with a handgun.

Before police could arrive at the scene, the suspects fled, but they left behind a crashed vehicle and other evidence, such as an assault pistol, a handgun and dozens of shell casings. Investigators found that the suspects abandoned their vehicle after it became disabled from the crash, then fled on foot until another vehicle picked them up a short distance away.

San Bruno provided a video of the incident here, taken from surveillance: https://youtu.be/LtuzCQMbBBo

The investigation and apprehension of the suspects was carried out by a multi-agency operation involving the San Mateo North Central Regional SWAT; SWAT teams from Richmond, Oakland, and Union City Police departments, and the San Leandro Police Department, as well as the U.S. Marshals, among others.

All three suspects, which the SBPD has not identified, were 21, 22 and 26 years old. Authorities seized an AK-47 style pistol, three semi-automatic handguns (one with a high-capacity drum magazine) and an un-serialized handgun, also known as a ghost gun.