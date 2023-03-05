Three San Mateo men arrested in connection with stabbing

SAN MATEO – Three young men from San Mateo were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing, according to police.

San Mateo police responded to a report of a stabbing at 2:49 p.m. on the first block of West Hillside Boulevard.

Officers found a victim who said he had been stabbed while attempting to break up a fight on Edison Street. He did not require medical attention, according to a news release from the San Mateo Police Department.

One of the suspects allegedly returned to the scene while officers were still there. Two others attempted to return to a vehicle that had allegedly been used to flee the area, which was found abandoned nearby.

Anderson Lopez Guzman, 18, Andy Perez Juarez, 18, and Christian Lima, 19, were arrested after being identified by the victim, according to police.